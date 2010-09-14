what you'll learn:

1. How the Government's Fiscal Health Could Derail Your Retirement

‍

No matter how disciplined we are with our retirement savings, we're still at the will of forces beyond our control. We'll discuss significant threats to be aware of and how to handle them.

2. The Blind Spots of Annuities and Buy and Hold Strategies

‍

Conventional financial wisdom pushes strategies that are not fit for the 21st century. Salespeople pitch high-fee products and investing principles that put you at risk in your most important years.