The new reality in our retirement

thursday, september 14 @ 10 aM ET

3 Biggest Threats to Your Retirement in 2023 (and how to overcome them with smarter financial planning!). Unlock the key changes that could mean the difference between a great retirement and running out of money in your golden years.

"Helpful in mapping out a useful and pragmatic retirement strategy and in making investment recommendations.

—George S.

"I rarely leave reviews, but I'm impressed. I've met with multiple financial planners over the years - it's been a sea of sameness. Mike knows what he is talking about—very impressive market knowledge, results-driven and caring.

—Mark & Erin J.

"...very helpful, professional and knowledgeable... didn’t try to sell me something I didn’t need. Highly recommended."

—Andrew M.

presented by retirement talk radio host, mike lester

Mike talks to millions of Americans each day about how they can invest and plan smarter for a better retirement.

With decades of experience as a wealth manager, he believes in active portfolio management, long-term financial planning, and absolutely NO annuities.

what you'll learn:

1. How the Government's Fiscal Health Could Derail Your Retirement

No matter how disciplined we are with our retirement savings, we're still at the will of forces beyond our control. We'll discuss significant threats to be aware of and how to handle them.

2. The Blind Spots of Annuities and Buy and Hold Strategies

Conventional financial wisdom pushes strategies that are not fit for the 21st century. Salespeople pitch high-fee products and investing principles that put you at risk in your most important years.

3. A Smarter Approach to Help Minimize Risk and Maximize Return

Mike will introduce financial planning and investment avenues to help optimize your portfolio for the modern era, like active portfolio management, structured notes, and inverse options.

